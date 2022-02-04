Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

