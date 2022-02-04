Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 2.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

