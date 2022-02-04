Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Reduced by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,523,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.63. 11,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day moving average is $233.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

