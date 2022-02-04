Alamos Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

NYSE AGI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

