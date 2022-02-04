Akroma Market Capitalization Hits $46,873.88 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $46,873.88 and approximately $290.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.66 or 0.07250568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00072138 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

