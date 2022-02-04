Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

