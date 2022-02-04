Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $311.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

