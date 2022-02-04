Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

Shares of APD stock traded down $16.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.17. The company had a trading volume of 57,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.88.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

