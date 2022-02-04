Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded down $18.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.70. 26,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

