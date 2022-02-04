Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

NYSE AEM opened at $48.14 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.