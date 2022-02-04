Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 22256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

