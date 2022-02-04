Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Aflac has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.