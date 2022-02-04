Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 3,889,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,362. Aflac has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

