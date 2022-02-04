Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $27,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $62,105.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,929 shares of company stock valued at $221,702 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

