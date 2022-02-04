Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Head-To-Head Contrast

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $133.89 million 2.04 $37.41 million $4.30 7.75 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.20 $3.09 million N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 27.94% 15.53% 1.69% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Risk & Volatility

FS Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FS Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 42.24%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

