Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDO. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $18.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

