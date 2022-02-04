Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 521,436 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 799,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

