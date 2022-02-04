Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Provention Bio worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.