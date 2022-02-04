Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.