Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,297 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.