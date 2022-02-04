Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.93. 14,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,634. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $138.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

