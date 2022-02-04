ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 7,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.00 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 152.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 337.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.