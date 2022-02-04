ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

ADTN opened at $20.08 on Friday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $977.49 million, a PE ratio of 502.00 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

