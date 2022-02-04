Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $664.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $512.00. 131,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,659. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.22 and its 200-day moving average is $611.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

