Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

ADEVF stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

