AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.87

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 1089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

