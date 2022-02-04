Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $79.24. 116,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,976,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

