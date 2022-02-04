Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.69

Accor SA (EPA:AC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.69 ($33.36) and traded as high as €32.92 ($36.99). Accor shares last traded at €32.00 ($35.96), with a volume of 739,369 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.69.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

