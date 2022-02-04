Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $72,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $345.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.