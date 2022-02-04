Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,724. Accenture has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

