AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 221,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

