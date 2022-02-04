ABB (NYSE:ABB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. 289,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. ABB has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ABB by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

