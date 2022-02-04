AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

