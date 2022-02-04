991 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,410 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.37 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

