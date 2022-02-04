8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

8X8 stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

