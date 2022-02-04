8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,263. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $62,272.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.