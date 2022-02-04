$891.50 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce $891.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $875.12 million to $921.78 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $790.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

NYSE:CRL traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.05. 301,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.