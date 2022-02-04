7,881 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.64. 37,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,734. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $163.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

