77,567 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Veoneer accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.30. 32,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

