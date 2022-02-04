7,225 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 143.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 83.6% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American States Water by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.18.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.
American States Water Company Profile
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.