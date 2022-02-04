7,225 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 143.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 83.6% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American States Water by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.18.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

