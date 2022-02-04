$7.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $7.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $30.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 321,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 22,543,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.