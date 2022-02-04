$7.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $7.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $30.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 321,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 22,543,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

