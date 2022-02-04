675 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,188,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,724. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

