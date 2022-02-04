634 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.