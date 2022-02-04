$544.27 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $544.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.84 million to $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. 79,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,589. The firm has a market cap of $266.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

