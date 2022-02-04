520 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 520 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $492.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

