41,509 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -614.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

