3,685 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.