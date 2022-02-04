$334.29 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce $334.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.19 million and the lowest is $329.41 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. GDS has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

