32,461 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

ATI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

