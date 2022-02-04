$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.27. 415,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,346. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.